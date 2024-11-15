Cii Declares Vpn Usage Un Islamic

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has declared the use of VPN as un-Islamic.

According to media reports, CII Chairman Allama Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi stated that it is within the government’s Islamic authority to prevent access to immoral and blasphemous content. Using VPN to bypass restrictions or access blocked sites is deemed unlawful in Islamic law.

He emphasized that using VPN to access prohibited websites undermines societal values and legal compliance. VPNs, which hide users’ identities and locations, can facilitate cybercrimes and accessing illegal content, which violates both Islamic and societal laws.

Dr. Naeemi further noted that the use of VPN falls under “assisting in sin,” which is prohibited in Islam. Every Muslim is obligated to follow the country’s laws, provided they align with Islamic principles. Accessing blocked content for societal benefit, as determined by the government, goes against Islamic ethics.

The CII had also recommended swift action to ban VPNs in its May 2023 meeting, calling for stricter controls on the misuse of social media and enhancing the registration processes for platforms like PTA and FIA.