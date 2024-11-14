VPN registration in Pakistan – Here’s the complete process

ISLAMABAD The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a method for registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) through an online portal.

PTA held a consultative meeting with stakeholders such as Ministry of IT, PSEB, and the Pakistan IT Association regarding the registration of unregistered VPNs.

During the meeting, PTA introduced a new process for VPN registration, allowing users to register their VPNs through a new online platform.

According to PTA, VPNs can now be registered by visiting his link: ipregistration.pta.gov.pk. Here you will need to register company / free lancers and then can apply for registration or IP Whitelisting.

There is no fee for VPN registration, however, fee for IP whitelisting is applicable for IP addresses five or more (including previously whitelisted IP addresses).

On the other hand, during the consultative meeting, participants acknowledged the importance of VPNs for secure connections, while also discussing concerns about the potential misuse of VPNs in illegal activities.