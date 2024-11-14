Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

VPN registration in Pakistan – Here’s the complete process

Vpn Registration In Pakistan Heres Complete Process

ISLAMABAD The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a method for registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) through an online portal.

PTA held a consultative meeting with stakeholders such as Ministry of IT, PSEB, and the Pakistan IT Association regarding the registration of unregistered VPNs.

During the meeting, PTA introduced a new process for VPN registration, allowing users to register their VPNs through a new online platform.

According to PTA, VPNs can now be registered by visiting his link: ipregistration.pta.gov.pk. Here you will need to register company / free lancers and then can apply for registration or IP Whitelisting.

There is no fee for VPN registration, however, fee for IP whitelisting is applicable for IP addresses five or more (including previously whitelisted IP addresses).

On the other hand, during the consultative meeting, participants acknowledged the importance of VPNs for secure connections, while also discussing concerns about the potential misuse of VPNs in illegal activities.

Pakistan blocks over two dozen VPNs in ‘firewall experiment’

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 14 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.8 279.5
Euro EUR 292.85 295.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.45 354.95
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 183.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 312.3 315.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search