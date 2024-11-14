Karachi woman steals 20 tola gold from neighbour’s house before Umrah trip

KARACHI – Police have arrested a woman for stealing 20 tola of gold from a neighbor’s house in an area of Karachi before going to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Baghdadi police station has registered a case against the women after a complaint was lodged against the alleged robbery in Lyar area of the port city.

The police said that the woman’s husband was taken into custody based on suspicion, and during interrogation, he confessed that the gold was stolen by his wife.

The police further stated that 3 tola of gold and Rs1.5 million were recovered from the accused, while the woman had already sold 17 tola of gold before going on her Umrah trip.