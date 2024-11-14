Pakistan Army major, soldier martyred in Harnai IED explosion

RAWALPINDI – An officer and soldier of Pakistan Army were martyred during an improvised explosive device blast in Harnai district of Balochsitan, said military’s media wing on Thursday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) security forces under Major Muhammad Haseeb were immediately mobilized to sanitize the area after receiving reports regarding presence of terrorists, who were planning to target innocent civilians in Harnai.

Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and resultantly killed three terrorists. However, during the operation, an improvised explosive device exploded on the leading vehicle of security forces, resultantly, Major Muhammad Haseeb, who was leading his troops from the front, along with Havildar Noor Ahmed, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.