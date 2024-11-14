Outdoor dining at restaurants banned in Lahore as smog situation worsens

LAHORE – The district administration of Lahore has imposed a ban on outdoor dining at all restaurants in latest measures to control air pollution and smog.

The new directives state that all commercial markets, shops, bazaars, and shopping malls will be closed by 8 PM until November 17.

Key religious gatherings such as last rites, funeral prayers, burials, and related events will be exempted from these restrictions. Pharmacies, medical stores, healthcare facilities, medical laboratories, and vaccination centers will also be exempted.

Petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery stores, kirana (general merchandise) stores, and milk shops are excluded from the restrictions..

Large departmental stores can keep their grocery and pharmacy sections open, but all other sections must remain closed.

The administration said indoor events in wedding halls will continue until 10 PM with SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) in place. Outdoor dining is fully prohibited, while indoor dining hours will be limited. From Thursday to Sunday, indoor dining and takeaways or parcels will be allowed until 1 am.

A ban has also been imposed on all outdoor activities, including sports events, exhibitions, and festivals due to smog.

The administration said legal action will be taken under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) for violations of these restrictions.

The district administration of Lahore urges the public to take precautionary measures during the smog and fully cooperate with the officials.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and ensure the use of masks. Special care should be taken to protect children, the elderly, and sick individuals from the harmful effects of smog.

Meanwhile, Lahore is the most polluted city in the world with AQI standing at 1,371, according to swiss-based climate monitoring portal, IQAir.com.