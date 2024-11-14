Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Legal notice issued to The Great Indian Kapil Show

Legal Notice Issued To The Great Indian Kapil Show Salman Khan Steps Back

The popular comedy program The Great Indian Kapil Show has come under fire after a recent episode offended the Bengali community, prompting a legal notice and widespread backlash. In the episode, host Kapil Sharma and his co-star Krishna Abhishek parodied the celebrated Bengali poet Rabindranath Tagore’s iconic poem Ekla Chalo Re, humorously altering it to “Pichla Chalo.” The change sparked outrage within the Bengali community, who viewed it as disrespectful.

Prominent figures in Bengali literature and arts, including esteemed poet Sujato Bandyopadhyay and musician Indradeep Das Gupta, condemned the episode, emphasizing that there is a “fine line between humor and disrespect,” which, if crossed, can be deeply offensive.

The Bango Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation has served a legal notice to the show’s producers, objecting to what it describes as an encroachment on cultural and religious boundaries.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who co-produced earlier seasons of the show, has distanced himself from the controversy. A spokesperson clarified that neither Salman Khan nor his production company is currently associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show, which now airs on Netflix.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 14 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.8 279.5
Euro EUR 292.85 295.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.45 354.95
UAE Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 183.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 200.16 202.56
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 312.3 315.1
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search