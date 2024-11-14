Sania Mirza appointed Dubai’s sports ambassador

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has been appointed as a sports ambassador by the Dubai Sports Council, marking a prestigious addition to her career. She shared the news with her fans on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the honor.

Mirza posted several photos from the event hosted by the Dubai Sports Council, writing, “It’s an honor to be the sports ambassador for Dubai.” She thanked the council for granting her this remarkable opportunity.

The event was attended by a host of notable figures from the sports world, including UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, among others. Mirza received an outpouring of congratulations from her fans on social media, applauding her latest achievement.

Having retired from professional tennis after the 2023 Australian Open, Mirza has since focused on her family, especially her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Although she retired from competition, she continues to make appearances at key events and remains active in the sports world.

Founded in 2005, the Dubai Sports Council is a governmental body responsible for promoting sports development within Dubai. It oversees the activities of seven local sports clubs and is dedicated to encouraging sports participation, particularly among women and children.