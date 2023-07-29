Nadia Hussain sparks controversy with video of herself praying

Nadia Hussain is a well-known and accomplished Pakistani personality. She is a multi-talented individual, known for her work as a television actor, model, dentist, beautician, and entrepreneur.

As a television actor and model, Nadia has graced screens with her beauty and talent, gaining a significant following and popularity among audiences. Her performances in various dramas and modelling assignments have earned her a strong fan base.

However, a recent Instagram post featuring Hussain offering Namaz has sparked controversy.

"Jab Dil ghabraye toh Namaz se ziada koi sakoon nahin

May Allah grant everyone's prayers and may He ease everyone's troubles!!! Ameen" she captioned the video.

While many fans appreciate the act of offering prayers, some criticize the act of sharing it on social media, seeing it as a form of show-off. Additionally, some users commented on the way she performed the prayers, with a particular focus on her use of fake nails and concerns about proper Wudu.

However, the actress has now turned off her comments.

On the work front, her recent popular dramas are Muqaddar Ka Sitara, Be Naam, Jalan, and Jo Na Mil Sakay.