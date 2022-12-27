Nadia Hussain and Pari Hashmi leave fans rolling with laughter with new video

Supermodel-actor Nadia Hussain has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks but one thing that people downright adore about her is her ability to call a spade a spade.

This time around, the Jalan actor and rising star Pari Hashmi left her fans amused when they mimicked the famous dialogue “Larki hona bhi aasaan baat nahi”.

The hilarious clip has won social media. It has thousands of likes. Netizens made hilarious comments on her latest post.

In the video, Nadia can be seen mimicking a funny script of a girl in the clip, where she naively asks her lover to pay their electricity bill of 10,000. “Dil nahin chahiye, (Don’t want [your] heart),” she wrote in the caption of the TikTok video.

Nadia Hussain Khan is one of the prominent names in showbiz. Apart from her successful modelling career, she has also made her mark on the small screen with successful projects like “Benaam“, “Jalan“, and “Saans“.