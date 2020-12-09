Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig are engaged! (VIDEOS)

Shahveer Jafry, a Pakistani-Canadian vlogger and fashion designer Ayesha Beig are engaged now!

Jafry, who turned 27 just last month, has over 2.6 million subscribers on Youtube. Since he's gained popularity with his funny content on the video-sharing platform as well as his vlogs which also received massive views, the social media sensation is often invited to various shows and interviews.

Ayesha Beig is a designer by profession, and runs an Instagram page named “Ayesha Beig Couture”.

Ayesha looked stunning while Shaveer looked charming on their big day.

Noor Zafar Khan was also spotted at the event:

