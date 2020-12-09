South Africa announce first Pakistan tour in 14 years

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Wednesday that Proteas will travel to Pakistan early next year for their first tour since 2007.

After a gap of 14 years, Team South Africa will tour the South Asian country in January to play three T20Is and two Test matches.

Last time in 2007, the African giants won the Karachi Test by 160 runs to clinch the series 1-0.

The tour will consist of a two-match Test and a three-match T20I series across three venues in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore, respectively. The tourists will arrive in Karachi on 16th January and will go into a period of quarantine before the start of training and inter-squad practice matches.

One test match will be played in Karachi from 26th-30th January while the second one will be played in Rawalpindi from 4th-8th February.

After the tests, the T20 series will be played at Lahore Gaddafi Stadium where the teams will play three T20Is from February 11-14.

South Africa tour to Pakistan itinerary