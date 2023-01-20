Model Rehmat Ajmal blessed with a baby boy

Congratulations are in order as Pakistani model Rehmat Ajmal has welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

The Meray Paas Tum Hou actor welcomed a new addition to her family on January 16th, 2023. She has named her bundle of joy, the baby boy Raaed.

Taking to Instagram, Rehmat shared the happy news with some adorable pictures and a heartwarming note.

'9 months, 17 hours of labour and 1 emergency c section later ???????? Raaed 16.01.23 ♡: leader, pioneer, guide, pathfinder. May I continue to learn from you every day ????????' captioned the model-actress.

Fellow celebrities and friends showered her with congratulatory messages and sweet wishes for Rehmat and the baby.

Rehmat Ajmal is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. Starting out in modelling, she quickly gained popularity for her photoshoots and strong presence. She later transitioned to acting and proved to have a natural talent for it. Her role in the mega-blockbuster drama "Mere Paas Tum Ho" earned her critical acclaim and solidified her status as a talented performer.

However, she is known for being unafraid to speak her mind, even if it means going against those in the industry. For example, she publicly criticized writer Khalil ur Rehman Qamar for certain actions or statements that she felt were unjust.