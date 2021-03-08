Fashion model Rehmat Ajmal ties the knot
02:29 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Fashion model Rehmat Ajmal ties the knot
Model turned actor Rehmat Ajmal recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony and needless to say her dreamy wedding ensembles were a treat for sore eyes.

Opting for colour-coordinated wedding trousseau, the couple looked divine as they exuded regal vibes. The Meray Paas Tum Ho star donned a gorgeous Zara Shahjahan outfit with traditional gold jewellery.

Keeping it simple, Ajmal looked straight out of a fairytale with her floral hairdo while her husband Tayyab looked dapper in a plain off-white sherwani.

Without a doubt, bridal dresses require painstaking attention to detail and Rehmat's bridal dress effortless embodies grace and a timeless charm.

Earlier, Rehmat shared few glimpses from her Mayoun ceremony. Apart from appearing in fashion campaigns, Ajmal stepped into the world of acting with the drama Meray Paas Tum Ho, as the protagonist's college friend. Additionally, the model is the founder of Rehstore, an online retail store.

Virat Kohli wishes Women's Day to wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika in love-filled post
03:20 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

