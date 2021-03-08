#IWD2021 – Mukhtaran Mai announces to join Aurat March in Multan (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:00 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
#IWD2021 – Mukhtaran Mai announces to join Aurat March in Multan (VIDEO)
Share

Mukhtar Mai is a resilient Pakistani woman who was gang-raped in 2002 on the orders of a village council but became a symbol of hope for oppressed women.

The social activist from South Punjab will now join Multan's Aurat March 2021 for the protests and demonstrations scheduled for today.

"The reason I attend every march is to represent women in rural areas," she said in a video posted on the Aurat March Multan's Twitter handle.

Further, she added, "I'm [stepping] out for the rights of women in Pakistan. I've always participated in Lahore [and] Multan. It's International Women's Day.I raise my voice because our woman bears cruelty in society. Our woman is not weak and fights for her rights,"

In Lahore, Aurat March will be taken from the Lahore Press Club to the PIA Building. Dedicated to healthcare workers and women’s health, this time around the march will focus on the violence faced by people.

Meanwhile, a similar Aurat March would be held at Karachi’s Frere Hall.

International Women's Day is being celebrated ... 11:09 AM | 8 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – International Women's Day is being observed today (Monday) to raise awareness against gender ...

More From This Category
Virat Kohli wishes Women's Day to wife Anushka ...
03:20 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
US envoy Khalilzad due in Pakistan to discuss ...
02:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Pakistan's Gharidah Farooqi is not going to Aurat ...
02:05 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Fashion model Rehmat Ajmal ties the knot
02:29 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture of her ...
01:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2021
PDM's long march to reach Islamabad on March 30
01:05 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Virat Kohli wishes Women's Day to wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika in love-filled post
03:20 PM | 8 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr