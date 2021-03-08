At UN, Pakistan calls upon the world to stop spread of fake Covid-19 vaccines
NEW YORK – At the United Nations, Pakistan has urged the international community to work jointly to stop the criminals from making and distributing fake Covid-19 vaccines.
Speaking about the issue at a high-level segment of the 14th Crime Congress in New York on Saturday evening, Pakistan’s envoy highlighted there is a dire need for effective action against falsified medical products including Covid-19 vaccines and to strengthen international cooperation in this regard.
The impact of #COVID19 on transnational organized crime has been significant.There is a compelling case for enhanced int'l action to combat & dismantle networks/platforms that perpetrate these crimes & undermine progress towards 2030 Agenda:Amb Munir Akram @CrimeCongressUN 2/2 pic.twitter.com/v1zmN3mtGe— Permanent Mission of Pakistan to UN, NY (@PakistanUN_NY) March 7, 2021
The impact of Covid-19 on transnational organised crime has been significant and there is an undeniable case for enhanced international action to battle and dismantle networks that carry out these crimes and undermine progress towards Agenda 2030.
Akram also urged the meeting to recommend measures to stop the resources of developing countries through illicit financial flows especially amid the pandemic.
