IWD2021 – WHO acknowledges Punjab health minister's role in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Celebrating the International Women's Day (IWD) 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) has acknowledged Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid among one of the outstanding women in leadership during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Overall, women's role has been exemplary during the pandemic in healthcare settings around the globe. The day reminds us to honor women who have rendered extraordinary services to humanity during the COVID-19 Pandemic", WHO Representative for Pakistan Dr. Palitha G Mahipala said.

"In recognition of Dr. Yasmin Rashid's untiring services during the pandemic, we are pleased to acknowledge her among great women leaders in the fight against COVID-19", he further added.

"She has provided great leadership in the crisis and remains on the frontlines of this combat. For the medical fraternity in Pakistan and around the world, Dr. Yasmin Rashid stands out as an outstanding individual who has saved thousands of lives through effective leadership. As it is all about leadership and COVID-19, she definitely deserves to acknowledged and honored", said Dr. Palitha G Mahipala.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, a famous personality in Pakistan is a retired Professor from King Edward Medical University Lahore. She never backed down in Pakistan's battle against the Corona Pandemic. She is known for effectively leading the Corona Pandemic response in Punjab, Pakistan's largest province.

Punjab province constitutes 53 percent of the country's population and under her leadership, the province managed to keep its numbers to just over 29 percent of total cases.

WHO is supporting Pakistan's Ministry of Health Services, Regulation and Coordination and Provincial Governments in the development and roll-out of the nation's ‘We Care’ campaign aimed to defend frontline health care workers engaged in the COVID-19 pandemic response.