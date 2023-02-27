Search

Pakistan Army vows to respond to ‘misadventures’ with full might as nation marks 4th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

Web Desk 09:33 AM | 27 Feb, 2023
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Monday reiterated to respond with full might to any challenge to the country’s security and integrity as Pakistan shattered New Delhi’s dream this day in 2019.

Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif, Director General of the military's media wing shared a series of tweets as Pakistan is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay homage to the fearless heroes who defended their motherland by shooting down Indian air force jets.

In a tweet, a Pakistan Army spokesperson said “Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Shamshad Akhtar Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, other Services Chiefs and armed forces (AFs) of Pakistan paid homage to the resilience of nation & resolve of AFs displayed during Operation Swift Retort.”

It slammed New Delhi for a cowardly attack on a fictitious target, under the guise of false flag Pulwama attack. “The daring, resolute & measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs,” ISPR said.

Pakistan army mentioned to remember this day as a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, its forces are ready to fight back if aggression is imposed on us.

Four years back, Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian air force jets for violating airspace and also captured Indian pilot Abhinandan after a dogfight.

IAF launched an aerial strike near Balakot, a town in Mansehra District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting a religious seminary that New Delhi described as a militant camp, and falsely claimed to kill hundreds of terrorists.

Later, Islamabad released a clip of the detained pilot in which he introduced himself as a wing commander, Abhinandan, of the Indian air force with his service number.

The heroes of Operation Swift Retort on this day assured the Pakistani nation that they will stand guard against the enemies, Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty is in safe hands.

On the other hand, the propaganda of Modi led government based on false narratives continued despite the obvious embarrassment for New Delhi.

Group captain Abhinandan, who was released by Prime Minister Imran Khan on a humanitarian basis, was even awarded India’s third highest wartime gallantry award last year.

India negated the failure of the February 27 attack, claiming it as an effective operation against Pakistan however the truth remains that Pakistan detained the Indian wing commander after shooting down two jets.

Operation Swift Retort: How Pakistan carried out surgical strikes against India on Feb 27, top PAF officer reveals all

Meanwhile, the Indian air force is yet to recover from the humiliation at the hands of a neighboring country in the botched attempt to strike deep inside Pakistan following a false flag operation.

