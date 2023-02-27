Pakistan Army vows to respond to ‘misadventures’ with full might as nation marks 4th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army on Monday reiterated to respond with full might to any challenge to the country’s security and integrity as Pakistan shattered New Delhi’s dream this day in 2019.
Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif, Director General of the military's media wing shared a series of tweets as Pakistan is celebrating the fourth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort to pay homage to the fearless heroes who defended their motherland by shooting down Indian air force jets.
In a tweet, a Pakistan Army spokesperson said “Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Shamshad Akhtar Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, other Services Chiefs and armed forces (AFs) of Pakistan paid homage to the resilience of nation & resolve of AFs displayed during Operation Swift Retort.”
It slammed New Delhi for a cowardly attack on a fictitious target, under the guise of false flag Pulwama attack. “The daring, resolute & measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs,” ISPR said.
Pakistan army mentioned to remember this day as a reminder that while being a peace-loving nation, its forces are ready to fight back if aggression is imposed on us.
Four years back, Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian air force jets for violating airspace and also captured Indian pilot Abhinandan after a dogfight.
IAF launched an aerial strike near Balakot, a town in Mansehra District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting a religious seminary that New Delhi described as a militant camp, and falsely claimed to kill hundreds of terrorists.
Later, Islamabad released a clip of the detained pilot in which he introduced himself as a wing commander, Abhinandan, of the Indian air force with his service number.
The heroes of Operation Swift Retort on this day assured the Pakistani nation that they will stand guard against the enemies, Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty is in safe hands.
On the other hand, the propaganda of Modi led government based on false narratives continued despite the obvious embarrassment for New Delhi.
Group captain Abhinandan, who was released by Prime Minister Imran Khan on a humanitarian basis, was even awarded India’s third highest wartime gallantry award last year.
India negated the failure of the February 27 attack, claiming it as an effective operation against Pakistan however the truth remains that Pakistan detained the Indian wing commander after shooting down two jets.
Meanwhile, the Indian air force is yet to recover from the humiliation at the hands of a neighboring country in the botched attempt to strike deep inside Pakistan following a false flag operation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
