Here’s all you need to know about school holiday in Karachi

KARACHI – Several schools in the country’s largest city Karachi are closed today on Monday after Federation of Private Schools Vice Chairman Syed Khalid Raza was shot dead in the provincial capital.

Some private educational institutions were closed following the protest call by private school bodies while others rejected the call and continued academic activities.

Amid the uncertainty, the Sindh education department on Sunday cleared the air about the school closure in the metropolis, announcing no plan in consideration to close the schools on Monday (today).

A Sindh education department spokesperson said that the school will remain open on Monday (today).

The recent call of a school holiday comes in wake of Syed Khalid Raza’s killing in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block where attackers gunned down the official of a private school system.

Amid the commotion, top provincial officials including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police officials. Governor Kamran Tessori took notice of the assassination while the probe is underway.