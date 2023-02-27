Here’s all you need to know about school holiday in Karachi

KARACHI – Several schools in the country’s largest city Karachi are closed today on Monday after Federation of Private Schools Vice Chairman Syed Khalid Raza was shot dead in the provincial capital.
Some private educational institutions were closed following the protest call by private school bodies while others rejected the call and continued academic activities.
Amid the uncertainty, the Sindh education department on Sunday cleared the air about the school closure in the metropolis, announcing no plan in consideration to close the schools on Monday (today).
A Sindh education department spokesperson said that the school will remain open on Monday (today).
The recent call of a school holiday comes in wake of Syed Khalid Raza’s killing in Gulistan-e-Jauhar's Block where attackers gunned down the official of a private school system.
Amid the commotion, top provincial officials including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from the police officials. Governor Kamran Tessori took notice of the assassination while the probe is underway.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|266.7
|269.65
|Euro
|EUR
|275.9
|278.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313.25
|316.38
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs165,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 193,600
|PKR 2,030
