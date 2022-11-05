PM Shehbaz asks CJP Bandial to form full court commission to probe Imran Khan’s serious allegations

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandia to form a full court commission to investigate the allegations made by PTI Chairman Imran Khan after an assassination attempt during his party’s long march rally against the government.

“I will accept whatever will be the Supreme Court’s decision,” the premier said in a press conference held in response to the PTI chief’s allegations. He added that such high-level probe is must to end the ongoing chaos and situation of hatred in the country.

PM Shehbaz said that he will write a letter to the top court in this regard, adding that he will provide all kind of assistance to the commission in it.

On November 3, Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were wounded after bullets were sprayed at the party’s long march near Wazirabad. The PTI chief had been shifted to the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore for treatment.

Following the assassination attempt, Khan addressed to the country from hospital and claimed that the attack on him had been planned by Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a military man. He also demanded the resignations of the three government officials.

Addressing the chief justice of Pakistan, PM Shehbaz said: “Questions will arise in future if my request for form a full court commission is not accepted”.

Lashing out at the PTI chief, the premier rejected the allegations as baseless, adding that Khan is a “certified liar and dacoit”.

This is a developing story...