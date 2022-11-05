Priceless 13th - 17th century Arabic and Islamic manuscripts attract history lovers at SIBF 2022
05:46 PM | 5 Nov, 2022
SHARJAH - A special exhibit of extraordinary manuscripts copied from the Holy Quran, dating back to the 15th and 16th centuries CE currently on display at the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, which includes a rare genealogy featuring the family tree of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Visitors walking into the main atrium have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the gilded pages of these perfectly preserved, embossed books on genealogy, geography, history, linguistics, and literature, along with a detailed description that explains their origin and history. 

This exhibition is organised by Italy’s ancient Ambrosiana Library and the Catholic University of Sacred Heart.

Along with the 17th-century cosmology book Miracles of Existence, the exhibit features one of the most acclaimed Arabic dictionaries, Firuzabadi’s 14th-century CE manuscript Al Qamus Al Muhit, and a 13th-century manuscript on the sciences of Quran called Uncovering the Faces of The Seven Readings by Makki bin Abi Talib Al Quaisi. This is the oldest manuscript at the exhibition.

SIBF 2022 is an exceptional cultural extravaganza which brings together publishers, writers, as well as 1.5 million titles of different genres, in various languages, under one roof. Held at the Sharjah Expo Centre, the event runs until November 13.

