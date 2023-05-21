Search

World

Turkiye, Egypt to skip G20 summit hosted by India in occupied Kashmir 

02:25 PM | 21 May, 2023
Turkiye, Egypt to skip G20 summit hosted by India in occupied Kashmir 
Source: Twitter

ANKARA – Turkiye and Egypt have announced not to attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is a fresh blow to the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after China firmly opposed holding any form of G20 meetings in disputed territories.

India has a plan to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. For the event, New Delhi has sent invitations to international institutions and guest nations. 

Turkiye has been raising the Kashmir issue at the international forums, urging them to play active role in finding solution to the long-standing dispute. 

Reports said India had invited Egypt but the Middle Easter country did not complete the registration process of the G20 summit as it has decided to skip it. 

Pakistan has also disagreed with New Delhi's choice to conduct the summit in occupied Kashmir. 

The Foreign Office also issued a statement earlier, stating that Pakistan completely rejected any attempt by India to hold the G20 summit in the disputed region. 

“As is well-known, Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized “disputed” territory between Pakistan and India. The territory has been under forcible and illegal occupation of India since 1947 and this dispute has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for over seven decades. India is responsible for widespread atrocities and egregious human rights violations in IIOJK.”

“Since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, Indian occupation forces have killed 639 innocent Kashmiris in extra-judicial murders. Numerous reports of the UN, including the two commissioned by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in 2018 and 2019 have re-confirmed ongoing Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people.“

“Most ominously, India has been seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

“Contemplating the holding of any G20 related meeting/event in IIOJK, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged “disputed” status of the territory, is a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances, the FO statement said. 

China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

World

Onus on Pakistan as India wants ‘normal relations’ with its neighbors: Modi

09:19 AM | 20 May, 2023

China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

08:12 PM | 19 May, 2023

Sikhs for Justice calls for mass emailing to stop Srinagar G20 summit

02:42 PM | 17 May, 2023

Turkiye faces runoff election as Erdogan falls below 50pc votes

01:32 PM | 15 May, 2023

One injured in blast near key Sikhism site Golden Temple in India

03:48 PM | 8 May, 2023

Civilians dead after India's 'flying coffin' MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan

10:45 AM | 8 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Turkiye, Egypt to skip G20 summit hosted by India in occupied ...

02:25 PM | 21 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 21th May, 2023

09:03 AM | 21 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 21, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.9 300.15
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.63
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.55
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 21, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,550

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: