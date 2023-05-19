China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

BEIJING – China will not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

“China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings in disputed territories, and will not attend such meetings, he said during his regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

India has a plan to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, New Delhi removed the occupied territory's special status. The military conflict in Ladakh in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 24 soldiers, caused relations between the two nations to fall apart.

Pakistan has also disagreed with New Delhi's choice to conduct the summit in occupied Kashmir.

India has responded to the concerns by stating that it is allowed to host gatherings on its own soil. "Normal relations with China require peace and tranquilly on its border," it stated.