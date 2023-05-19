Search

World

China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Web Desk 08:12 PM | 19 May, 2023
China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir
Source: Radio Pakistan

BEIJING – China will not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.

“China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings in disputed territories, and will not attend such meetings, he said during his regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

India has a plan to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 5, 2019, New Delhi removed the occupied territory's special status. The military conflict in Ladakh in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 24 soldiers, caused relations between the two nations to fall apart. 

Pakistan has also disagreed with New Delhi's choice to conduct the summit in occupied Kashmir. 

India has responded to the concerns by stating that it is allowed to host gatherings on its own soil. "Normal relations with China require peace and tranquilly on its border," it stated. 

FO rejects reports FM threatened India for holding G20 meet in IIOJK

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

China slaps comedy studio with $2 million fine for mocking military

02:15 PM | 18 May, 2023

Sikhs for Justice calls for mass emailing to stop Srinagar G20 summit

02:42 PM | 17 May, 2023

Indian officer who arrested SRK's son booked under corruption charges

08:42 PM | 15 May, 2023

Indian author and educator Sudha Murty wins hearts with her captivating storytelling at SCRF 2023

01:02 PM | 7 May, 2023

Death toll in Indian state of Manipur rises to 54 as army struggles to quell ethnic violence

11:48 PM | 6 May, 2023

Indian army helicopter crashes in occupied Kashmir 

02:42 PM | 4 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Multan Airport gets Facial Recognition System to curb illegal ...

08:52 PM | 19 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 19, 2023

09:18 AM | 19 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 78.5 79.3
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 777.88 785.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 42.07 42.47
Danish Krone DKK 42.7 43.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.56 3.67
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 952.27 961.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.03 65.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.07 184.08
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.57 27.87
Omani Riyal OMR 760.2 768.2
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.35 81.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 28.25 28.54
Swiss Franc CHF 326.82 329.32
Thai Bhat THB 8.66 8.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 19, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 232,100 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: