China withdraws from G20 Summit in Indian-occupied Kashmir

BEIJING – China will not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday.
“China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings in disputed territories, and will not attend such meetings, he said during his regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).
India has a plan to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
On August 5, 2019, New Delhi removed the occupied territory's special status. The military conflict in Ladakh in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 24 soldiers, caused relations between the two nations to fall apart.
Pakistan has also disagreed with New Delhi's choice to conduct the summit in occupied Kashmir.
India has responded to the concerns by stating that it is allowed to host gatherings on its own soil. "Normal relations with China require peace and tranquilly on its border," it stated.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 19, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|296
|Euro
|EUR
|318
|321
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.5
|81.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192.5
|194.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|777.88
|785.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|214
|216.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.07
|42.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.56
|3.67
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|952.27
|961.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.03
|65.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|182.07
|184.08
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.57
|27.87
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|760.2
|768.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.35
|81.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.25
|28.54
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.82
|329.32
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.66
|8.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,100 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs198,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 182,406 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 212,757.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,100
|PKR 2,530
