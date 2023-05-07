FO rejects reports FM threatened India for holding G20 meet in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday said that any insinuation, associating Foreign Minister’s remarks over G-20 meeting in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) with a threat of violence, was not only mischievous but also highly irresponsible.
“It is an attempt to shift focus from the Foreign Minister’s key message of conflict resolution through dialogue and in accordance with international law and UN security council resolutions,” the spokesperson said in a press statement in response to media queries regarding a video clip insinuating that Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari threatened India over conduct of a G-20 meeting In IIOJK.
“In a number of public pronouncements during his recent visit to India, the foreign minister emphasized the critical importance of relevant UN Security Council resolutions for a peaceful settlement of Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Clearly, he based his case on international law,” it was reiterated.
The spokesperson further stressed that the journalistic norms must be respected while reporting on sensitive inter-state matters. A number of Indian media outlets had distorted the statement of the foreign minister during his recent visit to India to attend SCO-CFM.
The ministry of foreign affairs, the spokesperson further said, had already articulated Pakistan’s position on the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK in its press release on April 11.
Pakistan had already expressed its strong indignation over India’s decision to hold the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on 22-24 May.
Scheduling of two other meetings of a consultative forum on youth affairs (Y-20) in Leh and Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was also termed as ‘equally disconcerting’.
“India’s irresponsible move is the latest in a series of self-serving measures to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir in sheer disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions and in violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law. Pakistan vehemently condemns these moves,” the earlier press release on April 11 maintained.
Such events could not hide the reality of Jammu and Kashmir being an internationally recognized dispute that had remained on the agenda of United Nations Security Council for over seven decades.
“Nor could such activities divert international community’s attention from India’s brutal suppression of the people of IIOJK including illegal attempts to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory,” it added.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
