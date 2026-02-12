Why is Control of Malakand Division being shifted from Army to KP Police?

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government takes back control of Malakand Division from armed forces in major decision in the northern regions of Pakistan, long known as a stronghold of militancy and insurgency.

For decades, Malakand Division, the region including Swat, Buner, Dir, Shangla, Chitral, and Bajaur, has been the epicenter of violent extremism. Military operations, checkpoints, and security cordons were once a daily reality for locals. But now, the provincial police, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and civil law enforcement agencies are set to take the reins, signaling a dramatic shift from military to civil authority.

The meeting was attended by a stellar lineup of leaders. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, XI Corps Commander Umar Ahmed Bukhari, and other senior officials. Key decisions announced in the communiqué include Military withdrawal from Malakand Division: Responsibilities to be transferred to provincial police and CTD. Replication of the model: Once proven successful, it will extend to Khyber and Kurram regions.

Provincial ministers hailed the decision for both civil administration and military leadership as political parties, religious stakeholders, and tribal elders will be fully consulted to ensure confidence and smooth implementation. The provincial apex committee’s decisions will be finalized before being ratified at the national level.

Analysts suggest this move is not only a gesture of trust between the provincial and federal governments but also a reflection of confidence in the improving security situation. Chief Minister Sohail Afridi’s recent meetings with central leadership and restrained participation in district-level protests appear to have laid the groundwork for this historic handover.

Despite these encouraging developments, experts warn that Malakand is far from completely safe. Security experts said 400–500 hardcore militants remain active, shifting between Bajaur, Dir, and Chitral, and some districts still share borders with Afghanistan. There is need for intelligence coordination, technical expertise, and military support as a backup for civil authorities. Militants are equipped with modern weaponry and supported across borders, making intelligence and rapid response crucial.

KP government beefed up recruitment, training, and modern weapon supply for the police. Local officers, familiar with the terrain, people, and language, offer an advantage in gathering human intelligence. CTD has also been strengthened with more funding, advanced weapons, and intelligence-based operations.