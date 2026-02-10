Army to hand over law and order duties in Malakand to KP police, CTD

PESHAWAR – It has been decided to transfer the responsibilities assigned to the army regarding law and order in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other provincial law-enforcement agencies.

A high-level meeting was held to review the overall law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, representatives of the federal government, and senior civil and military officials.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Shafee Jan, Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam, and Law Minister Aftab Alam briefed the media after the meeting. They said key decisions were taken regarding the economy and law and order. As peace and stability improve in affected areas, services will be handed over to the civil administration. In Malakand, authority is being transferred to the police, CTD, and provincial law-enforcement agencies.

They added that in other districts where counter-terrorism operations are ongoing, powers will also be handed over to the police once the situation improves.

Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam said the meeting discussed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s financial challenges in detail, and the province’s financial difficulties and issues were once again presented comprehensively before the prime minister.

He said that if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives its due share under the National Finance Commission (NFC), several major financial issues could be resolved. Despite limited federal funds, the provincial government is fulfilling its responsibilities in the merged districts, though the current financial resources for these areas are insufficient. Proposals were presented to address future financial challenges.

He added that it was decided that the province’s recommendations would be placed before the federal government and that, in coordination with the centre, maximum financial relief would be sought for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The finance adviser said the meeting also discussed the impact of market closures due to security operations on livelihoods in affected areas. Assurance was given regarding alternative trade arrangements and employment opportunities, and both the federal and provincial governments will jointly compensate for financial losses in affected areas.

Law Minister Aftab Alam said that important and historic decisions regarding law and order were taken during the meeting, with consensus reached in the presence of the chief minister. In Malakand Division, the Pakistan Army will hand over its responsibilities to the provincial police, CTD, and other provincial law-enforcement agencies.

He said the restoration of peace is a major achievement of the provincial government, civil administration, and military leadership. The decision is a clear expression of confidence in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. A meeting of all political and religious stakeholders and tribal elders will be convened to take them into confidence.

He added that the civil and military leadership will ensure the implementation of recommendations from political and religious stakeholders and tribal elders. Decisions taken by the Provincial Apex Committee will be ensured before the National Apex Committee meeting, and provincial decisions will be ratified at the National Apex Committee.