Students, Women can now get Electric Bikes on Easy Installments under PM’s PEV Scheme

ISLAMABAD – Good news for students, youth, and women to own electric bikes with easy installment plans. Prime Minister’s Personal Electric Vehicle (PEV) scheme has kicked off the process of transferring subsidies to deserving beneficiaries.

According to Hamad Ali Mansoor, CEO of the Engineering Development Board, a whopping 116,000 electric bikes will be distributed under the scheme. In the first phase, subsidies are already being transferred to 41,000 electric vehicles, including 40,000 electric bikes and 1,000 electric rickshaws and loaders.

The second phase plans to provide subsidies for over 78,000 additional electric vehicles, as the government aims to support students, youth, and women in adopting eco-friendly transportation. This year alone, the government will allocate around PKR 9 billion in subsidies under the PEV initiative.

Registration on the PEV portal is mandatory. Applicants must provide all required information online. The entire registration and selection process is fully digital and transparent, ensuring fairness for all applicants.

This initiative promises to revolutionize personal mobility, empower the youth, and promote sustainable transportation across Pakistan.