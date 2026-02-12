Lahore Traffic Police to go Green with BYD Atto 3, Shark 6 Patrol Cars

LAHORE – Lahore’s traffic wardens will soon get vehicles unlike any seen before. BYD Atto 3 SUV and BYD Shark 6 hybrid pickup remained not only new additions in Pakistan’s EV lineup but new additions to fleet of Traffic Police.

Punjab government started modernizing Lahore’s traffic fleet with electrified patrol vehicles as part of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s ambitious “Green Punjab” initiative, alongside a fresh uniform rollout for traffic wardens starting February 14, 2026.

Officials say the shift is driven by cost savings. Lahore’s current 103 fuel-powered patrol vehicles consume a staggering 28,000 litres of petrol per month, costing around Rs7.1 million. By introducing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), the government aims to slash fuel costs and redirect funds to essential public services.

Confirmed NEVs include the fully electric BYD Atto 3 SUV and the BYD Shark 6 plug-in hybrid pickup, capable of solar charging and emitting zero tailpipe pollution—a move aimed at tackling Lahore’s persistent smog.

These state-of-the-art patrol vehicles feature 360-degree cameras, police lights, PA systems, and speed-detection tools. Officers can scan or input vehicle details, access excise and criminal records, generate automatic e-challans, and forward cases directly to Safe City Authorities, ensuring faster, smarter enforcement.

The uniform revamp will first hit Lahore and then roll out to Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, and Rawalpindi, marking a citywide modernization of traffic enforcement.

Punjab’s leadership frames this as more than a tech upgrade: it’s a strategic step toward greener mobility, reduced operational costs, and a futuristic traffic policing system. Lahoris now await the official rollout plan detailing vehicle deployment, charging infrastructure, and expansion beyond the provincial capital.