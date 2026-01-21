Lahore Traffic Police get new navy blue uniform, electric patrolling vehicles

LAHORE – Lahore Traffic Police have received a complete makeover with a new uniform and modern patrolling system, approved by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The initiative also marks the launch of electric vehicles for city traffic patrolling.

The new uniform, officially approved by CM Maryam Nawaz, features a navy blue theme. It includes navy blue pants, a white shirt, and a white belt, complemented by a blue tie, blue jersey, navy blue overcoat, and navy blue cap. Previously, the Lahore Traffic Police uniform was light blue in color.

In addition to the uniform upgrade, electric vehicles have been introduced to modernize traffic patrolling across Lahore. The first electric patrolling vehicle was handed over to the Traffic Police by the Chief Minister herself.

Sources reveal that around 50 electric vehicles will be provided to Lahore Traffic Police for patrolling city-wide. These vehicles are equipped with advanced cameras, security features, and communication systems to improve traffic monitoring and law enforcement efficiency.

With the new uniform and electric patrolling vehicles, Lahore Traffic Police are being modernized not only for enhanced operational efficiency but also to take a significant step toward environmentally friendly and effective traffic management.