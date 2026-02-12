Mrunal Thakur dismisses Valentine’s Day wedding rumors with Dhanush

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has finally broken her silence on reports claiming she is set to marry actor Dhanush on Valentine’s Day.

For the past few days, rumors had been circulating on social media that Mrunal would tie the knot with Dhanush on February 14, sparking widespread speculation among fans.

In a recent interview, Mrunal laughingly dismissed the reports. “This February 14 is turning into April 1 — April Fool’s Day — because I am not getting married,” she said. Her humorous response made it clear that the wedding rumors are baseless.

Several social media posts had claimed that the two actors would get married on Valentine’s Day, but Mrunal’s statement has now put an end to the speculation.

She clearly stated that there is no truth to the marriage rumors and that they are purely based on conjecture.

It is worth noting that Mrunal Thakur has previously been linked with various co-stars, though she usually ignores such reports. Dhanush, who often makes headlines due to his personal life, has not yet issued any statement on the matter.