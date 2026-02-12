Viral Video shows leftover drinks reused at Indian cricket stadium during T20 World Cup

NEW DELHI – A shocking clip from Arun Jaitley Stadium of Indian capital at the opening of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has gone viral, raising serious concerns over hygiene and public health.

The clip shows stadium staff pouring leftover cold drinks from glasses back into bottles, sparking widespread outrage on social media. Fans and online users are claiming that these beverages could be reused for sale in the next match, calling it extremely unsafe and unhygienic. The incident has left cricket lovers questioning the stadium’s compliance with health standards.

Vendor collecting leftover Thumsup & other Coldrinks in a bottle to resale in Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi This is the condition in our premium sports avenues & we want to host sports events like Olympics 😭 pic.twitter.com/7FpYPrFbtT — Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) February 12, 2026

So far, no official statements have been made by the stadium authorities, DDCA, BCCI, or the beverage company, leaving the truth of the matter unclear. However, the viral footage has already caused a storm, with fans demanding strict enforcement of health and safety regulations.

The clip has reignited the debate about hygiene at large sporting events, with many calling for immediate action to protect spectators.

As the clip is doing rounds online, the incident brought attention to low hygiene standards in India, where improper food and beverage handling, contaminated water, and inconsistent enforcement of health regulations is normal.

Crowded events like T20 World Cup can become hotspots for food- and drink-related illnesses if basic hygiene measures are ignored.