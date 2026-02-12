Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Feb 18 for Ramadan moon sighting

ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Peshawar on February 18 to sight the Ramadan 1447AH crescent, with zonal committees convening simultaneously across the country.

Chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the meeting will decide whether Ramadan begins on February 19 or 20.

The moon is expected to be born on February 17 but is unlikely to be visible that day. Scientific forecasts suggest clear visibility on February 18, making February 19 the likely first day of Ramadan in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has indicated a fair chance of sighting, with mostly clear or partly cloudy weather expected.