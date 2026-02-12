Oman’s Nadeem equals Rizwan’s slowest T20 World Cup fifty record

Omani cricketer Mohammad Nadeem registered a significant record in T20 World Cup history, becoming the oldest player to score a half-century in the tournament.

The 43-year-old also equalled the record for the slowest fifty in ICC T20 World Cup history, previously set by Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.

In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Oman, Sri Lanka defeated Oman by 105 runs. Chasing a target of 225, Oman managed 120 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted overs.

Although Oman lost the match, 43-year-old batter Mohammad Nadeem scored a half-century during the run chase, equalling the record for the slowest fifty in T20 World Cup history.

Nadeem reached his fifty off 52 balls and remained unbeaten on 53.

Earlier, during the 2024 T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan had also scored a 52-ball half-century against Canada.

With this fifty, Mohammad Nadeem became the oldest player to score a half-century in T20 World Cup history.

At the age of 43 years and 161 days, Nadeem surpassed Sri Lanka’s coach Sanath Jayasuriya, who was 39 years and 345 days old when he scored 81 runs against the West Indies in 2009.