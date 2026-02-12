Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 12 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:12 am | Feb 12, 2026
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs1500 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed increase, mirroring an upward movement in international bullion market. In the local market, the price of gold rose by Rs2,300 to reach Rs528,562 per tola.

Meanwhile, rate of 10 grams of gold also moved higher, gaining Rs1,972 to settle at Rs453,156.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Price (Rs) Change
Gold Per Tola 528,562 +2,300
Gold 10 Grams 453,156 +1,972
Silver Per Tola 8,735 +120

The latest increase comes after a sharp surge recorded a day earlier, when gold prices jumped by Rs1,500 per tola on Monday, closing at Rs526,262.

Gold Rates This Week

Dates 24K Gold
9-Feb-26 Rs524,762
7-Feb-26 Rs519,462
4-Feb-26 Rs529,162
3-Feb-26 Rs514,362
2-Feb-26 Rs490,362
29-Jan-26 Rs572,862
28-Jan-26 Rs551,662

 

Globally, gold prices advanced by $23, taking the international rate to $5,058 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market recorded upward trend, with the per-tola rate increased to Rs8,735.

Gold prices increase by Rs5,300 per tola in Pakistan

