Gold prices increase by Rs5,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold opened new business week on a strong note in Pakistan amid rising prices in international market on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price moved up by Rs5,300 to settle at Rs524,762.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold surged by Rs4,344 with new rate climbing to Rs449,898.

The precious commodity also recorded significant increase in international bullion market where per ounce rate has climbed to $5,020 after seeing a jump of $53.

The silver prices also followed the suit as per tola price has reached Rs8,615 after an increase of Rs346.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the trading session on a negative note today, with the benchmark KSE-100 index experiencing a significant decline of 1,463.88 points.

The index currently stands at 182,665.70, reflecting a 0.8% drop compared to the previous close of 184,129.58 points.

Investors are showing caution amid market volatility, and the decline in the index suggests a range of challenges faced by the market. The overall sentiment remains bearish as the market continues to react to both domestic and international economic factors.