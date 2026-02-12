Rain threat looms over Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash

COLOMBO – The biggest clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 — the Pakistan-India encounter — faces the threat of rain disruption.

The crucial Group A match between Pakistan and India is scheduled to be played in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

However, the high-voltage contest has once again been thrown into uncertainty, as rain forecast in Colombo has raised concerns over the game.

According to various weather reports, there is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms on match day, with around 2.1mm of rainfall expected in the city around 6pm.

If the match is washed out, both Pakistan and India will be awarded one point each. Fans are hoping that rain does not dampen the much-anticipated showdown.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan currently sit at the top of Group A with four points, having won both of their matches in the tournament so far.