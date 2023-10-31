Israeli troops, armoured vehicles push deeper inside Gaza amid dire humanitarian situation

JERUSALEM – Israeli defense forces have continued bombardment in Gaza for the last three weeks and over 8,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed so far, in what is said to be a humanitarian catastrophe.

Air and ground strikes hit over 600 targets during last 24 hours, including anti-tank missile launching positions and hideouts. In recent development, Israeli army pushed deeper into the northern Gaza Strip, with armoured tanks cutting an evacuation route to the south.

Last week, Tel Aviv began what its prime minister called the second stage of a war intended to destroy Hamas, with Jewish forces advancing their operations inside the enclave.

Palestinian health ministry said more than 8,300 people have been killed in the region in recent violence, whereas supplies of basic commodities like water, fuel, and medicines are not enough to cover the coming days.

Amid calls for ceasefire from across the globe, Israel has not stopped operations and announced that military operations would continue until victory.

Tel Aviv lately shared a video, showing its own soldiers operating within the Gaza Strip. The army chief spokesperson said they expanded operations, involving armour, infantry, and offensive actions within the enclave.

Israel pushed rhetoric of having two basic objectives of the war, including crushing Hamas and securing the return of the citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas.

It all started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.

Israel then retaliated by continuing bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for weeks.