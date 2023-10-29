Israel advances ground war against Gaza as second stage of fight starts

JERUSALEM – Israeli forces has started entering Gaza as they kickstart the second stage with fresh platoons of troops and armored vehicles pushing into the enclave amid expansion of ground operations to crush Hamas.

Jewish forces advanced ground operations against Palestine on October 29 in what Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu termed as second phase of a war, while deaths in Gaza surpassed 8,000 mark.

The distressed residents of the enclave earlier faced a communications blackout as Tel Aviv continued to pound the Gazans with air strikes.

Israeli premier told his people to be ready for a long and hard war and he vowed to spare no effort to free hostages held by Palestinian fighters. The Likud party leader said it was only the start and pledged to destroy the enemy above ground and below ground.

Israeli forces advanced bombardment Gaza with the help of western allies who supported Tel Aviv in so-called right to self-defence. The reckless attacks continue to kill more and more civilians in Gaza, with death toll crossing 8,000 amid the humanitarian crisis.

The skirmishes started on October 7 when Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by firing thousands of rockets and infiltrations into Israel. Palestinian militia said the incursion was against the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israel.

Israel then retaliated by continuing bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip for weeks.