Bomb blasts rock prayer meeting in India’s Kerala; one dead, scores injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM – A woman died and around three dozen others injured after a series of blasts took place early on Sunday at a Christian prayer meeting in the Kalamassery area of Kerala Kochi in India.

Local authorities said the explosion site was cordoned off and cops, bomb disposal squad and fire rescue rushed to the spot.

Locals, who were flocked to the convention center for prayers, said there were a series of blasts inside the hall that triggered inferno.

Initial probe revealed that the blasts were done with the help of an IED. At least three explosions occurred inside the convention hall, reports said, quoting officials while people also suffered serious burns and were said to be in critical condition.

The first explosion took place in the middle of the hall, which was followed by two more blasts that rocked concurrently on either side of the hall.

Meanwhile, India's national security guard team is arriving in Kerala to look into the bomb explosion while further proceedings are underway.

