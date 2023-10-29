Honda Civic new price in Pakistan after revision of car rates

ISLAMABAD – Honda announced significant drop in its car prices to pass on impact of the rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar to its customers.
The company follows other automakers including Toyota, MG Motors and KIA that also announced a reduction in prices of its vehicles.
As Honda Atlas Cars slashed ex-factory prices for all of its automobiles, Honda Civic lovers are excited for the car prices. Civic remained in Pakistani market for decades and underwent lot of multiple generations, with each one offering various updates and improvements.
The car is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and a reputation for being a practical and affordable choice for a wide range of consumers.
|Models
|New Price
|Old Price
|Price Difference
|Honda Civic Standard 1.5
|Rs8,329,000
|Rs8,599,000
|Rs270,000
|Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 M-CVT
|Rs8,659,000
|Rs8,949,000
|Rs290,000
|Honda Civic RS
|Rs9,899,000
|Rs10,019,000
|Rs300,000
Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.
Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.8
|75.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.28
|753.28
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.55
|39.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.65
|1.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.9
|735.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.55
|314.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.72
|7.87
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.
On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,900
|PKR 2,382
