Honda Civic new price in Pakistan after revision of car rates

ISLAMABAD – Honda announced significant drop in its car prices to pass on impact of the rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar to its customers.

The company follows other automakers including Toyota, MG Motors and KIA that also announced a reduction in prices of its vehicles.

As Honda Atlas Cars slashed ex-factory prices for all of its automobiles, Honda Civic lovers are excited for the car prices. Civic remained in Pakistani market for decades and underwent lot of multiple generations, with each one offering various updates and improvements.

The car is known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and a reputation for being a practical and affordable choice for a wide range of consumers.

Honda Civic Latest Price in Pakistan 2023