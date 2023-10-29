  

Search

ViralWorld

Israel calls back diplomats from Turkey after Erdoğan’s fiery speech on war crimes in Gaza

Web Desk
04:27 PM | 29 Oct, 2023
Israel calls back diplomats from Turkey after Erdoğan’s fiery speech on war crimes in Gaza
Source: rterdogan/Instagram

TEL AVIV – Israel pulled out its diplomats from Turkey, and now reviewing diplomatic ties with Ankara after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s fiery speech in which he came down hard on Jewish state for its actions in Gaza.

Over the weekend, Turkish President Erdoğan addressed a large pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul. Without singling out countries, the Turkish President termed West the main culprit behind massacre in the Gaza.

Over a million people flocked to Istanbul for ‘Great Palestine Meeting’ in which President Erdoğan called out Western nation for giving Israel a license to kill Palestinians. Condemning the massacre in strong words, Erdogan said every country has the right to defend itself. But where is the justice in this case?"

He slammed Washington and other leading powers of shedding tears over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian.

Following his speech, Israel ordered the return of diplomatic representatives from Ankara, and the country is reviewing relations between the two sides.

After bombing Gaza for weeks and forcibly evicting the Palestinian civilians from their homes, Israel has cut of all types of communications in the occupied Palestinian territories. 

The health ministry in Gaza said early Sunday that more than 8,000 had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territories on October 7. More than 3,600 children have been martyred in the Israeli war so far. 

Turkey to treat Palestinians wounded by Israeli forces on Gaza border

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

02:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Israel advances ground war against Gaza as second stage of fight ...

10:55 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Gaza death toll surpasses 8,000 as Israel continues bombing ...

10:15 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Elon Musk to provide internet in Gaza via Starlink

06:18 PM | 28 Oct, 2023

Heavy turnout expected in Surrey Khalistan Referendum after PM ...

09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2023

Israel pounds Gaza with deadly airstrikes; leaving occupied territory ...

02:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Palestinian death toll in Israel's war on Gaza crosses 7,000 mark

Advertisement

Latest

04:27 PM | 29 Oct, 2023

Israel calls back diplomats from Turkey after Erdoğan’s fiery speech on war crimes in Gaza

Horoscope

09:10 AM | 29 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 29, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee moves downward against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price increases by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in Pakistani market amid an upward trend in the global market.

On Sunday, the yellow metal, moving up by Rs4,600 and the price of 24-carat gold hovered at Rs215,900 per tola.

The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold witnessed an increase in price and current price stands at Rs169,600.

Check Gold Rates in Pakistan today

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Karachi PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Islamabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Peshawar PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Quetta PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sialkot PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Attock PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujranwala PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Jehlum PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Multan PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Bahawalpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Gujrat PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nawabshah PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Chakwal PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Hyderabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Nowshehra PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Sargodha PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Faisalabad PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382
Mirpur PKR 215,900 PKR 2,382

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: