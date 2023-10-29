Israel calls back diplomats from Turkey after Erdoğan’s fiery speech on war crimes in Gaza

TEL AVIV – Israel pulled out its diplomats from Turkey, and now reviewing diplomatic ties with Ankara after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s fiery speech in which he came down hard on Jewish state for its actions in Gaza.

Over the weekend, Turkish President Erdoğan addressed a large pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul. Without singling out countries, the Turkish President termed West the main culprit behind massacre in the Gaza.

Over a million people flocked to Istanbul for ‘Great Palestine Meeting’ in which President Erdoğan called out Western nation for giving Israel a license to kill Palestinians. Condemning the massacre in strong words, Erdogan said every country has the right to defend itself. But where is the justice in this case?"

He slammed Washington and other leading powers of shedding tears over the death of civilians in Ukraine and turning a blind eye on the death of Palestinian.

Following his speech, Israel ordered the return of diplomatic representatives from Ankara, and the country is reviewing relations between the two sides.

After bombing Gaza for weeks and forcibly evicting the Palestinian civilians from their homes, Israel has cut of all types of communications in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The health ministry in Gaza said early Sunday that more than 8,000 had been killed in the Palestinian territory since the start of Israeli bombing of the Palestinian territories on October 7. More than 3,600 children have been martyred in the Israeli war so far.