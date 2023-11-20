TikToker lands in trouble for posing as a cop

PESHAWAR – A TikToker has been apprehended by the Peshawar police for dressing as a police official and filming a video prank.

Identified as Roohullah, the suspect allegedly uploaded recordings of himself in police uniform while posing as a police officer, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Warsak.

According to authorities, the man has apologised for his acts and promised not to make any further videos of this nature while in their custody.

In addition, he warned other TikTokers of creating and posting films of themselves in police uniform.

The suspect's mobile phone and police uniform were found in his possession, and the police have already opened a case against him.