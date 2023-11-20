Shazeal Shoukat triggers fashion police, receives online criticism

Pakistani entertainment industry has been showcasing some of the most talented and hardworking artists, but among the constellation of stars, Shazeal Shoukat shines the brightest.

The up-and-coming starlet, who has taken the industry by storm, has solidified herself in the acting fraternity despite being around for a short time. But even the grandest of stardom couldn't stop social media users to not criticize the Samjhota star over her sartorial choices.

Besides winning hearts in commercial projects, Shoukat is an avid social media user who has a knack for leaving netizens in awe, except this time. Most recently, Shoukat triggered the fashion and moral police when she posed for the camera and shared the scintillating pictures on Instagram.

Her recent clicks in tweed jacket, mini skirt and sheer stockings were enough to raise some brows as netizens felt the need to correct the star over her dressing. While some criticized the Mann Aangan star, others were smitten with the actor's chic winter look.

On the work front, Shoukat has showcased her acting prowess in a number of television serials including Mann Aangan, Samjhota, Teri Rah Mein, Meri Mishaal, Mohabbat Ki Aakhri Kahani, Benaam and others in the list.