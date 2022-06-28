#HinaAshfaq’s bold photos at #beach set internet on fire

11:25 AM | 28 Jun, 2022
#HinaAshfaq’s bold photos at #beach set internet on fire
Source: Hina Ashfaq (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani model and actress Hina Ashfaq started her acting career in 2017 by essaying a role in drama serial Munkir and since then she has been making headlines for her performances in various projects.

The Bechain actor used to treat her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.

This time, Hina Ashfaq has shared a slew of photos on Instagram that has, without any doubt, set the internet on fire.

Wearing a bold white dress, she can be seen enjoying her birth day at a beach. “Happy birthday to the person I love the most, of course myself,” she captioned the post.

The pictures are being liked by her admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host. However, some keyboard warriors have expressed anger over her dressing.

TikTok star Hareem Shah's new beach video goes ... 05:00 PM | 7 Jun, 2022

TikTok controversy queen and scandalous star Hareem Shah has jetted off to Muscat, Oman and is documenting her travel ...

More From This Category
Nimra Khan celebrates birthday in style (VIDEO)
09:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Bagallery's beauty & fashion exhibition concludes ...
06:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
'We are alright' – Farhan Saeed breaks silence ...
06:32 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Watch – Urwa Hocane and Imran Abbas sway to the ...
07:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
TikToker Dolly falls down during dance ...
05:16 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Saboor Aly’s new sizzling photos set internet ...
04:25 PM | 27 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
#HinaAshfaq’s bold photos at #beach set internet on fire
11:25 AM | 28 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr