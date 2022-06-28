HinaAshfaq’s bold photos at #beach set internet on fire

KARACHI – Pakistani model and actress Hina Ashfaq started her acting career in 2017 by essaying a role in drama serial Munkir and since then she has been making headlines for her performances in various projects.

The Bechain actor used to treat her fans with sizzling photos and also keeps them updated about her routine activities.

This time, Hina Ashfaq has shared a slew of photos on Instagram that has, without any doubt, set the internet on fire.

Wearing a bold white dress, she can be seen enjoying her birth day at a beach. “Happy birthday to the person I love the most, of course myself,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Ashfaque Hussain Minhas (@hinaashfaq)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Ashfaque Hussain Minhas (@hinaashfaq)

The pictures are being liked by her admirers and the comments section is also flooded with praise for the host. However, some keyboard warriors have expressed anger over her dressing.