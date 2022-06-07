TikTok star Hareem Shah's new beach video goes viral

TikTok controversy queen and scandalous star Hareem Shah has jetted off to Muscat, Oman and is documenting her travel diaries.

Shah has been sharing stunning videos of the picturesque city on her social media handles, leaving her admirers awestruck.

This time around, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram handle and posted a TikTok video where the social media sensation was spotted having fun at the beach. She looked pretty in her casual blue shirt and jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Bilal Shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.

On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds.