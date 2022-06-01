TikTok star Hareem Shah spotted vacationing in Oman
05:50 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
TikTok controversy queen and scandalous star Hareem Shah's travel diaries do not seem to wrap any time soon as after visiting Turkey, the UK and Saudi Arabia, she has now jetted off to Muscat, Oman.

Documenting her travel diaries, Shah shared a stunning video where she toured the beautiful city and filmed her adventure.

Taking to Instagram, Hareem posted a plethoraTiktok videos where the social media sensation is giving the latest update on her never-ending vacation.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the FIA from taking action against Hareem Shah in a money laundering case.

On January 10, 2022, the TikToker had uploaded a video on social media in which she could be seen flaunting two stacks of British pounds.

