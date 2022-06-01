Pakistan's second humanitarian aid for Ukraine arrives in Poland
WARSAW – Pakistan has sent a second batch of humanitarian aid to war-torn Ukraine comprising food items, tents, and bundles of blankets with other supplies.
Reports in local media said a special C-130 aircraft carrying the second consignment of humanitarian assistance from South Asian country for the people of Ukraine reached Poland on Wednesday.
The Ukraine Embassy in Poland will transport the 7.5 tonnes of relief items to the war-hit country in coordination with Polish authorities.
A special C-130 AC from #Pakistan carrying humanitarian assistance for the people of #Ukraine has reached #Poland. The humanitarian assistance has been handed over to Ukrainian Embassy authorities in Poland. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/dE83PE4dVU— Azeem Pakistani (@AzeemPakistani0) June 1, 2022
Meanwhile, another consignment of 7.5 tonnes of relief items will be dispatched on June 3 from Islamabad.
The first consignment of more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine through two special C-130 aircraft from the Noor Khan Base back in March this year.
The former Pakistani government earlier allocated about Rs60 million to send emergency relief to the war-hit nation as an expression of solidarity with its people.
Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered the huge refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War and also provoked a great deal of outrage across the world.
