Land Cruiser, BMW Prices come down by up to Rs50 million in Pakistan after Budget 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s high-end automotive market just got major boost as two automotive giants —BMW and Toyota Indus Motor Company prices come down by up to Rs50 million.

The rate tweaks come amid decision to lower customs duties and taxes on imported vehicles, making premium cars more accessible to affluent buyers and luxury car enthusiasts.

BMW Prices in Pakistan

Dewan Motors, authorized distributor of BMW in Pakistan, lowered prices on both petrol-powered and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models. BMW X7 M60i xDrive has seen the biggest drop, with its price falling by Rs. 4.78 crore, now selling at Rs. 13.9 crore instead of the earlier Rs. 18.68 crore.

The entry-level BMW 218 Gran Coupe is now priced at Rs. 2.88 crore, reduced by nearly Rs. 45 lakh, while popular sports variants like the M2 and M4 are now under Rs. 10 crore, seeing cuts of over Rs. 3 crore each.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prices in Pakistan

Toyota IMC responded to government’s tax relief by slashing prices of its flagship Land Cruiser LC300 and LC250 models. The petrol variant of LC300 now costs Rs. 9.5 crore, down from Rs. 12 crore, offering a direct relief of Rs. 2.5 crore.

LC250 Diesel variant has dropped to Rs. 6 crore while LC250 Petrol is now priced at Rs. 5.5 crore, down from Rs. 6.66 crore.

Toyota clarified that the revised prices are applicable from July 1, 2025, and cover new bookings as well as pending orders. These ex-factory prices include sales tax, Federal Excise Duty (FED), and dealer margins but exclude transportation and insurance.

With both BMW and Toyota slashing prices following the budget’s new auto import policy, market analysts believe this could reinvigorate Pakistan’s luxury car segment, which has been sluggish due to high duties and economic uncertainty.