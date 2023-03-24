Kia Motors increases car prices in Pakistan once again

Kia Lucky Motors has once again increased Kia car prices without mentioning any reason in the circular.

The notification by the company thanked its dealers for the support and mentions that the revised prices will be implemented from April 1, 2023.

According to the latest circular issued by Kia Lucky Motors, the price of Picanto M/T has been increased from Rs3,300,000 to Rs3,350,000, Picanto A/T from Rs3,550,000 to Rs3,625,000, Stonic Ex from Rs5,200,000 to Rs5,350,000, Stonic Ex+ from Rs5,730,000 to Rs5,930,000, Sportage FWD from Rs7,790,000 to Rs7,940,000, Sportage AWD from Rs8,370,000 to Rs8,570,000, Sorento 2.4L FWD from Rs9,540,000 to Rs10,040,000, Sorento 2.4L AWD from Rs10,390,000 to Rs10,890,000 and Sorento 3.5L FWD from Rs10,390,000 to Rs10,890,000.