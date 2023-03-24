Good news for travelers heading to Turkiye as another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Recent months have brought in good news for Pakistan's aviation industry as another airline named SunExpress is set to start operations in Pakistan.
SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa has applied for starting operations in the country and after the completion of formalities, the airline would be airborne to serve travelers.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has received the request forwarded by the airline which would now be forwarded to the Aviation Division.
The airline would begin operations between Pakistan and Turkiye and would provide alternatives to all those who prefer Pakistan International Airlines and other flag carriers currently.
SunExpress is expanding its operations across the world to help Turkiye recover from the damages caused by Earthquake and reportedly carried 10.7 million passengers and enjoyed a load factor of 85% in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
"As we continue to support the recovery after the earthquake, we are more confident than ever in Turkey's unwavering strength to recover quickly. In order to support this recovery, we have focused on promoting Turkey and Turkish tourism abroad even more intensively as Turkey's tourism ambassador. With this focus, we will continue to contribute to the Turkish economy and employment in the country," Max Kownatzki, CEO of SunExpress, said recently.
The development comes weeks after Virgin Atlantic announced to close operations in Pakistan citing ‘low yield operations’ and Ethiopian Airlines announced to begin operations in Pakistan.
Turkiye has been one of the favourite destinations for newly wed couples as well as solo travelers from Pakistan due to its rich history, culture and distinct food. The country offers a blend of modernism as well as history to all those who aspire to visit its famous cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya.
The operation of SunExpress in months to come would also challenge the existing players to improve their standard thereby facilitating travelers to have the best possible facilities offered to them.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.55
|757.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.77
|41.17
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|919.22
|928.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.12
|307.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,500
|PKR 2,350
