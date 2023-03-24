Good news for travelers heading to Turkiye as another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Recent months have brought in good news for Pakistan's aviation industry as another airline named SunExpress is set to start operations in Pakistan.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa has applied for starting operations in the country and after the completion of formalities, the airline would be airborne to serve travelers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has received the request forwarded by the airline which would now be forwarded to the Aviation Division.

The airline would begin operations between Pakistan and Turkiye and would provide alternatives to all those who prefer Pakistan International Airlines and other flag carriers currently.

SunExpress is expanding its operations across the world to help Turkiye recover from the damages caused by Earthquake and reportedly carried 10.7 million passengers and enjoyed a load factor of 85% in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

"As we continue to support the recovery after the earthquake, we are more confident than ever in Turkey's unwavering strength to recover quickly. In order to support this recovery, we have focused on promoting Turkey and Turkish tourism abroad even more intensively as Turkey's tourism ambassador. With this focus, we will continue to contribute to the Turkish economy and employment in the country," Max Kownatzki, CEO of SunExpress, said recently.

The development comes weeks after Virgin Atlantic announced to close operations in Pakistan citing ‘low yield operations’ and Ethiopian Airlines announced to begin operations in Pakistan.

Turkiye has been one of the favourite destinations for newly wed couples as well as solo travelers from Pakistan due to its rich history, culture and distinct food. The country offers a blend of modernism as well as history to all those who aspire to visit its famous cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya.

The operation of SunExpress in months to come would also challenge the existing players to improve their standard thereby facilitating travelers to have the best possible facilities offered to them.