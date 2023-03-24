Search

Immigration

Good news for travelers heading to Turkiye as another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

Web Desk 10:34 PM | 24 Mar, 2023
Good news for travelers heading to Turkiye as another airline set to start operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Recent months have brought in good news for Pakistan's aviation industry as another airline named SunExpress is set to start operations in Pakistan.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa has applied for starting operations in the country and after the completion of formalities, the airline would be airborne to serve travelers.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has received the request forwarded by the airline which would now be forwarded to the Aviation Division.

The airline would begin operations between Pakistan and Turkiye and would provide alternatives to all those who prefer Pakistan International Airlines and other flag carriers currently.

SunExpress is expanding its operations across the world to help Turkiye recover from the damages caused by Earthquake and reportedly carried 10.7 million passengers and enjoyed a load factor of 85% in 2022, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

"As we continue to support the recovery after the earthquake, we are more confident than ever in Turkey's unwavering strength to recover quickly. In order to support this recovery, we have focused on promoting Turkey and Turkish tourism abroad even more intensively as Turkey's tourism ambassador. With this focus, we will continue to contribute to the Turkish economy and employment in the country," Max Kownatzki, CEO of SunExpress, said recently.

The development comes weeks after Virgin Atlantic announced to close operations in Pakistan citing ‘low yield operations’ and Ethiopian Airlines announced to begin operations in Pakistan.

Turkiye has been one of the favourite destinations for newly wed couples as well as solo travelers  from Pakistan due to its rich history, culture and distinct food. The country offers a blend of modernism as well as history to all those who aspire to visit its famous cities like Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya.

The operation of SunExpress in months to come would also challenge the existing players to improve their standard thereby facilitating travelers to have the best possible facilities offered to them.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

To get tourism license in Pakistan, training would be compulsory soon; Here are the details

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

India's biggest airline grounds 50 planes; Here's why

10:50 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Another country ends Golden Passport program as EU pressure rises

12:32 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

These two countries are set to enter Schengen zone

09:52 PM | 17 Mar, 2023

Global airlines suffer for failing to repatriate $290 million from Pakistan

09:44 PM | 16 Mar, 2023

These EU countries have lifted Covid testing requirement for Chinese Travelers

09:06 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan set an easy target for Afghanistan in first T20I

11:01 PM | 24 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 24, 2023

08:18 AM | 24 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 24, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 24, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.2 286
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.55 757.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.91 41.31
Danish Krone DKK 40.77 41.17
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 919.22 928.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.66 178.66
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 24 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 205,500 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: