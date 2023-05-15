Search

Govt to bear expenses for Hajj Qurbani this year, confirms minister

15 May, 2023
ISLAMABAD - Authorities in Pakistan have decided that the expenses for Qurbani for the pilgrims performing Hajj through government scheme would be borne by the government.   

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood announced on Sunday that Qurbani cost had been included in the same package already offered to provide relief to the intending pilgrims performing Hajj.

Addressing a press conference alongside Secretary Religious Affairs Dr. Aftab Akbar Durrani, the minister said pilgrims performing Hajj through government scheme would be provided a coupon of Qurani by the Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro before the start of Hajj days in Saudi Arabia without charging extra amount.

It merits mentioning that earlier, the expenses of Qurani were not included in the Hajj package and pilgrims were worried to bear extra cost for the ritual which is mandatory as part of Hajj.

The minister highlighted that despite a lapse of four years and inflation, the ministry was hiring buildings and airlines services at lower cost than 2019. He also revealed that the he had asked the ministry to prepare a comparative study of last couple of years Hajj expenses while promising to make it public.

Regarding mandatory Hajj training, Mehmood said it was compulsory for all intending pilgrims but those who could not attend due to some serious issues would be allowed to perform Hajj.

Senator Talha added that as many as 26,000 pilgrims would take benefits of ‘Road to Makkah’ project and their immigration process would be completed at the Islamabad International Airport.

It is to be highlighted that for Pakistan 50 percent quota had been reserved for Sponsorship Scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.

For this year, the government had set Hajj expenses at Rs1.175 million per pilgrim, 68% more than the last year's expenses which apparently became a reason for many of the Muslims to avoid performing the ritual amid sky rocketing inflation. 

It is note worthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

